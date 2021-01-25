X

ARNO, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ARNO, Sr., Donald M.

Age 75 of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on September 19, 1945, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Charles and Madonna (Stock) Arno. He graduated from Hamilton

Catholic and served in the U.S. Army. On November 14, 1978, he married Deborah

Armstrong and together they raised three children. Don was employed at Ford in Sharonville as an assembler for 37 years, retiring in 2004. He is survived by his children, Jason (Tiffaney) Arno, Jeannette Arno (George Needham) and Donald M.

(Angie) Arno, Jr.; five grandchildren, Jason Jr., Ashton, Tyson, Christopher, and Matthew; one great-grandchild, Adrian; one brother, Dean (Sandy)) Arno; one sister, Diane Getz; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; Deborah Arno and one brother, Dan Arno. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 11 am until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.