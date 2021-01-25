ARNO, Donald

ARNO, Sr., Donald M.



Age 75 of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on September 19, 1945, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Charles and Madonna (Stock) Arno. He graduated from Hamilton



Catholic and served in the U.S. Army. On November 14, 1978, he married Deborah



Armstrong and together they raised three children. Don was employed at Ford in Sharonville as an assembler for 37 years, retiring in 2004. He is survived by his children, Jason (Tiffaney) Arno, Jeannette Arno (George Needham) and Donald M.



(Angie) Arno, Jr.; five grandchildren, Jason Jr., Ashton, Tyson, Christopher, and Matthew; one great-grandchild, Adrian; one brother, Dean (Sandy)) Arno; one sister, Diane Getz; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; Deborah Arno and one brother, Dan Arno. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 11 am until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

