ARNETT, "Patricia Ann"



Age 89, of Miamisburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at St. Leonard Living Community. She was born



October 21, 1932, in Berea, Kentucky, to the late Henry and Thelma (Buchanan) Gillen. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband Philip L. Arnett



(married 68 years); brothers, Lee Ray Gillen and William E. Gillen; and sister-in-law, Goldie Gillen. Patricia is survived by her sons, Rick (Angie) Arnett of Miamisburg and Robert (Lucy) Arnett of Union, Kentucky; grandchildren, Erin (Justin) Criswell of Miamisburg, Ryan (Ali) Arnett of North Carolina, Scott Matthew Arnett of Tennessee, Scott K. Frisby of England and Sarah J. Frisby of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Kyndal and Oaklee Criswell and Nellie Arnett; cherished friends, Jenny Reeder, Althea Garrett, Mick Rittenhouse and Mike and Sandy Tuttle and a family dog, Rigby. Patricia graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School in Dayton. She worked as one of the first women bus drivers for the Miamisburg City School System, trained other bus drivers and worked in the treasurer's office. She eventually retired from Pitney Bowes. She enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, bike



riding, knitting and baking, and just being outside. Over the years she enjoyed many trips to Bear Lake Michigan with friends and family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patricia was a long-time member of Miamisburg Christian Church. The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Miamisburg Christian Church at 7:00 PM. The service will be officiated by Pastor Mike Tuttle. Memorial contributions may be made to Miamisburg Christian Church at 1146 E. Central Ave, Miamisburg, OH 45342. Personal condolences may be



forwarded to the family by visiting Pat's online memorial at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com