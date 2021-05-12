X

ARNETT, Jewel

ARNETT, Jewel M.

92, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was born to Dewey and Dora Borders on May 26, 1928, in Salyersville, Kentucky. Jewel was a member of the Northridge Free Will Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin; siblings, Jackie, Ray, Vanzel, Junior, Peachie, Chester and Ken. Survived by her daughter, Vickie Caldwell (David); son, Courtney Arnett (Judy); sister, June Collins; brothers, Roger and Joe Borders; good friend and neighbor, Janet Burton; 5 grandchildren, Jeff, Chad, Shannon, Lindsey and Garrett; 6 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Connor, Jackson, Shelby, Sydney and Ryan; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment, Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To leave a special message for the family, please

visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

