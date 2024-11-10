Arnett, Henry Eugene



Henry Eugene Arnett 80, of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2024, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 3, 1944, in Paintsville Kentucky to the late Henry Clay & Beatrice (Gillispie) Arnett. He was a Veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict, serving as a member of the Military Police, stationed in South Korea. He worked for 30 years at General Motors before his retirement. He enjoyed bowling on a league for several years, hunting & golfing. He is survived by his siblings, Earl Arnett, Gary (Barbara) Arnett, Sharon Duke, Karen (Monty) Hook, Sherry Priest. Henry was fondly known as "Uncle Gene" to several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dianna Blasioli. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, from 11:30 am to 1 pm with the service to follow at the funeral home. Burial to take place at New Carlisle Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.





