ARNESEN, Alan Harold



Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, March 4, 2022, from complications related to congestive heart failure. Alan was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on January 8, 1946, the fifth of Ruby and Aksel Arnesen's six children. His large family was always central to his life. He is survived by his second wife, Susan Arnesen; his children Nate (Amy) Arnesen, Amy (Mike) Losee, Andrea (Jon) Gordhamer, Bonnie (Tom) Ford, Adam (Darlyn) Arnesen, John (Tara) Arnesen; his step-children, Matt "Mudd" (Bebe) Baron and Tracey (Ryan) Haun; 33 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Doug (Carol) Arnesen, and his sisters Judy Jensen and Ingrid (Hy) Hudson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aksel Arnesen and Ruby Berg; his first wife, Echo Pryor Arnesen; his sisters Ileane (Richard) Deegan and Karen



(Michael) Pomeroy; and his grandson Erik Gordhamer.



Alan's 29-career as a civil servant began at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah, and later led him to the Logistics Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio. For the last 19 years of his career he worked in budgets and appropriations for spare missile and aircraft parts.



Visitation and funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3072 Shakertown Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45434. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Glen Haven Memorial



Gardens, 8200 W National Rd., New Carlisle, OH 45344.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a generous donation to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org/donations/church/humanitarian-services.html?cid=MemoriaHumanitarian&;



Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio, entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message or share a special memory of Alan with his family and to read complete obituary, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

