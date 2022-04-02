journal-news logo
ARMSTRONG, William

ARMSTRONG, William

Age 84, born in Springfield, OH, to Robert Armstrong and Dorothea Sampson Armstrong, passed away on March 22, 2022. He was a Springfield High School graduate and

Vietnam Veteran serving in the Army.

William was preceded in death by Robert Armstrong (Father), Dorothea Armstrong (Mother), Lloyd "Butch" Foy (Brother), and Gloria Terhune (Sister). He is survived by his son, William Armstrong, Jr.; former wife and mother of his son, Mary Paris Armstrong; sister, Sandra Ossman; grandsons, Marshuan

Armstrong, Jamir Armstrong, William N. Armstrong, and Nasir Armstrong.

Service entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., Columbus, OH. Please visit Williams tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.

