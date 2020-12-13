ARMSTRONG, Jack B.



On Nov 28th, 2020, Jack B. Armstrong, of Irmo, South Carolina, formerly of Waterville, Ohio, passed from this



existence, to the next.



He always continued to pursue his love of sailing and dreamt of a day when he could sail away into the sunset.



Born May 28, 1934, in Greenville, Ohio, known to many as FJ or Slim, and too few as Jackie. He graduated from Fairmont High School, Dayton, Ohio, in 1952. He served in the US Navy, stateside, during the Korean War 1953-1957. He covered many fields during his working career but making connections with people through conversation were always his favorite



moments.



Preceded in death by his parents Verba V. and E. Juanita (Berry) and former spouse Martha (Marty) Armstrong. He is survived by daughters Jamie Hilborn (Bob Leady) and Wendy (Chris) Muenzer as well as sons Wesley and Tracy (Pam)



Armstrong, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren with another 3 on the way.



May God bless him with his grace.

