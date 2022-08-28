ARMSTRONG,



Jack William



Jack was born, lived and died in the city he loved - Hamilton, Ohio. A brilliant and gifted artist, photographer and videographer, Jack graduated from The Cincinnati Art Academy and UC in graphic design. He was also a talented musician, attending Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, advanced percussion studies. In 1957, at age 13, Jack was inducted as the youngest member of Local 31, American Federation of Musicians. Jack worked his way through college, teaching locally and at Miami University, while playing music with many bands and orchestras - including The Hamilton-Fairfield Symphony Orchestra, The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and The Dayton Philharmonic. He dedicated himself to Hamilton, first with his own advertising agency, then as senior VP of West Side Federal S & L, developing and implementing marketing programs. Considered by many a pioneer in the field of cable television, Jack created and developed Hamilton's local-origination community cablevision concept, TvHAMILTON in 1989 and retired in 2009. For many years, Jack was a proud board member of Animal Friends Humane Society and The Butler Philharmonic. Over the years, Jack sat on numerous boards and advisory committees and was honored with awards and commendations for his contributions. Jack was most proud of an honor bestowed on him by Hamilton Mayor Don Ryan – "Jack Armstrong Day", December 20, 2003, for his service to the community. Putting his artistic skills to work, Jack designed sets for Rotary Revels Productions and the Hamilton Civic Theater. At one time, he served as the Technical Designer for Playhouse in the Park. Jack is survived by his wife, Betty (Fischer) Armstrong, his daughter, Jill Ann Armstrong of Oak Ridge, TN, Sallie Nelson Conyers and Jill Nelson Aston, so many others who were special and significant friends and family. Private graveside services were held. There will be a celebration of Jack's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011. On-line condolences can be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

