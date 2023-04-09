Armour, Ruth E.



ARMOUR, Ruth E., age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Rev Jarvis Ellis officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

