AREGOOD, Frances M.



95, of Miamisburg and West Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the home of her daughter Adele McCoy. She was born October 18, 1925, in Miamisburg, Ohio, the daughter of Alva Raymond and Adelaide (McCabe) Wagner. She loved to camp, swim, play cards, crafts and traveling. Frances was a lifetime member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Miamisburg. She was a loving mother and loving grandmother and is survived by her daughter Adelaide (Russ) McCoy; son Donald (Janet) Aregood; grandchildren, Julie (Nathan)



Hartley, Kent (Becky) Bartley, Tamara Rodgers, Jessica Smith, Michelle (Joe) Britton, Kathleen (Paul) Magoon and Lauren (Bree) Jackson; fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George R. "Dick" Aregood and son Lawrence E. Aregood. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 203 E. Linden Avenue, Miamisburg, with



Pastor Joe Getts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to Elara Caring, 3100 West Road, East Lansing, Michigan 48823. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

