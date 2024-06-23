Arbogast, John

Arbogast, Jr., John R.



John R. Arbogast, Jr., age 94 passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. He was born on October 20, 1929 on a dairy farm in rural Springfield, Ohio, the son of J.R. and Hilda (Schneider) Arbogast. He had two sisters, Helen Agnes and Judith Rose. He attended grade and high schools within the city of Springfield where he graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1947 as class valedictorian. He attended the University of Dayton from which he graduated in 1951 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Upon graduation he was called to active duty in the Infantry where he served in various locations in the Continents, U.S., then being assigned to E company, 31st Regiment, Korea. It was here where he was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart medals for his actions as a rifle platoon leader. He moved to Hamilton in 1957 to join Champion Papers as an analytical chemist where he continued in technical and research positions as the company entered into the era where computers and programmable controllers were being applied to manufacturing. He retired from Champion Papers (then Champion International) after 35 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Edna Jane (Allemeier) and daughter, Karen Rose. He is survived by his daughter, Jeanne Marie of Hamilton, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren all of whom live in Western United States. Interment will be with his wife and daughter at Butler County Memorial Park. Services will be private. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



