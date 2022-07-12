APPLETON, Elizabeth Maria



93, passed away on July 8, 2022, after a short illness. Elsie was born in Germany in 1929, to parents, Rudolf and Margarethe Mack. She grew up with two sisters, Maria and Inge and a brother, Rudolf. After World War II, she met and married James Hargrove, a U.S. Army paratrooper who later died in action in Vietnam. In 1962, she graduated from Nursing School and worked as a surgical nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital where she met and married Dr. James Appleton. They enjoyed many trips and adventures together. In between she obtained a Bachelors Degree from Wright State and continued graduate studies at the University of Cincinnati. The family will hold a private graveside service. To share a memory of Elizabeth or to leave her family a special message, please visit



