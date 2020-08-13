ANWAY, Betty J. 97, of Springfield died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born May 28, 1923, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Marcus and Alice (Clay) Storts. Betty was a resourceful, wise, and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and wife for over 80 years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and keeping a tidy house. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Earl Finchum of South Charleston; her daughter, Shirley Dill of Springfield; and daughter-in-law, Diana Anway of Springfield; ten grandchildren, Mike Dill, Randy Dill, Todd Dill, Amy Griffin, Tony Finchum, Pamela Boerger, Chris Anway, Holly Moffitt, Deena Gates, and Heather Anway; fourteen great-grandchildren, Brandy, McKenzie, Zeb, Kaylee, Morgan, Lanee, Emma, Jordan, Haley, Sam, Kyndall, Rylea, Chris, and Alex; and five great-greatgrandchildren. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Edgar D. Anway; son, Sam Anway, and son-in-law, Robert Dill; three sisters; five brothers. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being served by the Littleton and Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



