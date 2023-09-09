Anthony-James, Mary C.

Anthony-James (Sleppy), Mary C.



Mary C. Anthony-James age 88, of Eaton passed away at 12:16 pm Monday, September 4, 2023, at Kettering Medical Center.



Mary was born May 16, 1935, in Darke County to the late Russell R. & Catherine L. (Harman) Sleppy. Mary was also preceded in death by her 1st husband, Billy L. Anthony; 2nd husband, Harold James Sr.; son-in-law, Gary Ruffin; sister, Eileen Weaver; and brother-in-law, Gary Gunckel.



Mary is survived by her children, Rickey Anthony of Eaton, Paulette Rediger of New Paris, Mary Elaine Wolf of Englewood and Billy Anthony of Eaton; grandchildren, Lori & Larry Reynolds, Heather & Henry Pierce, John & Crystal Rediger, Joseph & Manda Wolf, Billy & Amanda Wolf and Michael & Miranda Wolf; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Russell M. Sleppy of Greenville; sister, Goldie Gunckel of Greenville; and her dog, Summer.



Mary farmed and worked at General Motors in Dayton. She was a member of the Lewisburg Chapter No. 394, Order of the Eastern Star.



A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Mike Schaffer officiating. Burial will follow in Castine Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 to 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Preble County Council of Aging 800 East St. Clair St. Eaton, Ohio 45320. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Anthony-James family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zechar Bailey Funeral Home

1499 N Broadway

Greenville, OH

45331

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/greenville-oh/zechar-bailey-funeral-home/6945?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral