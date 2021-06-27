ANGLIN, Stephen

ANGLIN, Sr., Stephen



77 passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, June 16, 2021, with his wife, Lisa, and his children by his side.



He is survived by his wife, Lisa Rabius Anglin; his children, JR Anglin (Paula), Kyle Schulte (Kristy), Casey Schulte (Kayla), Teresa Anglin, Kelly Anglin,



Lezli Anglin and Kelli Green (Bryan); sister, Cindi Daddabbo (Tony); 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Anglin; mother, Freida Hunter; first wife, Mary Anglin; daughter,



Stephanie; sister, Laura Hunter; and great-grandson, Carson.



Steve and his wife, Lisa, were together 28 years. Their life together was one great adventure. His kindness and sense of humor will be sorely missed.



"Bossman" we love you more than words can express. We are grateful for the life you gave us.

