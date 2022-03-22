ANGLIN, Darrell J.



Age 83, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on May 13, 1938, the son of Russell and Margaret Arlene (Miller) Anglin. Mr. Anglin was veteran serving in the US Airforce. On July 26, 1980, in St. Mary Church, Oxford, Ohio, he married Mary C. Robbins. He had worked for Kroger's for 37 years, retiring in 2004. Darrell was a member of Queen of Peace church.



Survivors include his wife, Mary; a son Nicholas Anglin; a daughter, Margie Gayhart.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am Thursday in Queen of Peace church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 followed by entombment in St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum Ft. Mitchell, KY. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Thursday in the church. Online register book available at



