ANGEL, Patsy L.



Age 76, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away peacefully at her home on March 18, 2021, surrounded by her family. Patsy was born in Williamsburg, KY, to the late Herbert and Delphia (Bird) Burnett and graduated from Whitley County High School, KY. Patsy loved listening to music, the beach, traveling and taking her granddaughters shopping. Patsy, her brother Roscoe and sister Betty were known as the trio and Patsy loved her family and visiting them as well as spending time with friends. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her two sons Steven and Scott Angel, her sisters



Doris Wood, Pauline Prewitt, her brother Roscoe Burnett and her special sister-in-law Lucille Ratliff. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald Angel, her daughter Stephanie (Scott) Green, her brothers Lincoln (Wanda) Burnett, George (Helen) Burnett, her sister Betty (Lolan) Redden and her granddaughters Samantha and Sarah Green as well as



numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and dear friends who will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 4:00-6:00PM at the Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St.,



Germantown, OH 45327. Online condolences can be made at



