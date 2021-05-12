ANGEL, Beverly

ANGEL (Smith), Beverly L.



Beverly L. (Smith) Angel, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Ohio Living Mt.



Pleasant. She was born and raised in Middletown, she graduated from Franklin High School in 1965 and went on to take night classes in finance at



Miami University, Middletown. She worked at Barnitz Bank, where she met her husband, Ken, and continued to work in the banking industry for the next 30 years. As a child, Beverly was a competitive roller-skater and won numerous awards. She had a passion for sports and loved spending her weekends at her children's ball games, soccer games or swim meets. Beverly had an amazing sense of humor and had the ability to make anyone laugh. Despite her health struggles over the years, she kept an optimistic attitude about life and had the ability to lighten the mood in all situations. One line she



always told her kids, "Keep smiling, everyone will wonder what you know that they don't." Beverly is survived by her children, K. Joseph (Natalie) Angel, Jr., Janice (Stephen) Kaup and Julie (Timothy) Carroll; half-sister, April Pagan-Slifer;



half-brother, John Slifer; and six grandchildren, Cecelia and Naomi Kaup, Mia and Will Angel, Jackson and Alex Carroll. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years,



Kenneth J. Angel, Sr.; father, Thomas Elden Smith; mother, Frances Slifer; sister, Joy Smith; and step-father, John T. Slifer. Beverly had lived at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant for almost a



decade at the time of her death. The nurses, aides and other staff took such good care of her. Beverly's entire family is so



grateful to them and Crossroads Hospice for providing



excellent care to her with the utmost compassion. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 9:00 am at Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Drive, Middletown with Steve Reeves officiating. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice(Cincinnati), 4360 Gendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

