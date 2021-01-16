ANGEL, Arla "Pappie"



Arla "Pappie" Angel, 92, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 12, 2021, at McCullough-Hyde



Hospital. Friends and family are welcome to visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Trinity Holiness Church in West College Corner, Indiana. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. the same day at the church. Burial will be at Darrtown Cemetery in Darrtown, Ohio. For a full reading of the obituary, visit



millermosterrobbins.com