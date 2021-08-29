ANDZIK, CINDY

ANDZIK (Bloomfield),



Cindy M.



Of Beavercreek, Ohio, was born on February 3, 1971, and passed away peacefully Friday, August 27, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda (Profitt) Bloomfield in 2012, her grandparents, Morris and Nell Profitt and uncle, Jerry Profitt. She is survived by her father, Donald Bloomfield of West Milton, Ohio; brother, Craig Bloomfield of Lima, Ohio; sisters, Alisa Zeis of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Erica (Jason) Griggs of Crofton, Maryland; 3 nieces and 1 nephew also survive. Cindy retired from restaurant management after 17 years with Champps Americana Restaurants in Centerville, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana, as well as Firebirds Woodfired Grill in Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Drive, Dayton, Ohio, with Father Ed Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 AM at the church prior to the service. It was Cindy's request that memorial contributions be given to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are entrusted to Ferncliff Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.

