Andy, Myrtle

Andy (Hammond), Myrtle Josephine "Josie"



Myrtle Josephine "Josie" Andy age 90 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born the daughter of Steve & Frankie (Wells) Hammond in Lawrence County, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Clemmet Earl Andy in 2021; son William Reed; 6 siblings Bethel "Betty" Patrick, Thomas "Tommy" Hammond, William "Billy" Hammond, Bobbie Jean O'Neil, infant sibling, & Virginia Morriss. Josie is survived by her beloved son Gerald "Jerry" Andy of Hillsboro; sister Patsy Wilson of Louisiana; along with numerous nieces, nephews & a host of friends. Josie enjoyed the company of her feline & K9 companions. Taking daily walks with her good friend Elise Schwenn. Josie & Earl spent time traveling across the country & taking cruises. She enjoyed dancing at the local Lodges with her husband. Josie was a loving mother, sister, aunt & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Friends & family may call on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, from 11AM  12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 12PM. Interment to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





