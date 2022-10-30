journal-news logo
X

ANDREWS, Eunice

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ANDREWS, Dr. Eunice Evonne "Nunnie"

One of God's Highest-Ranking Officers was called to her heavenly assignment on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Monday, October 31, 2022, at Mt. Calvary MB Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Walk through visitation 10 AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Mask required. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Artemis Center-Domestic Violence Alternatives, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/artemiscenter.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
MASTBAUM, Steven
2
Alexander, Matt
3
CAMPBELL, JOAN
4
SCAGGS, SUSAN
5
KNIGHT, Sharon
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top