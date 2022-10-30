ANDREWS, Eunice

ANDREWS, Dr. Eunice Evonne "Nunnie"



One of God's Highest-Ranking Officers was called to her heavenly assignment on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Monday, October 31, 2022, at Mt. Calvary MB Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Walk through visitation 10 AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Mask required. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Artemis Center-Domestic Violence Alternatives, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/artemiscenter.



