ANDREWS, Cathleen J.



Cathleen J. Andrews, age 54, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. Cat was born in Des Moines, IA, and was a 1984 graduate of Fairfield High School. She was a baker, a quilter, and a motorcycle enthusiast who loved the Cincinnati Zoo. Survivors include her two daughters, Tiffany and Nichole Andrews; one son, M. Scot



Andrews, Jr; and 6 grandchildren; brothers, Bill Maston, Jim Maston, and John Maston and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Patricia Maston. Visitation will be held Monday, December 28, 2020, from 10:30AM until time of services at 12:30 PM at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Crown Hill Memorial immediately



following. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com