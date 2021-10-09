ANDREOTTA,



Joseph Michael Andreotta, 81, of Middletown, formerly of West Chester, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on February 15, 1940, to parents, William and Angeline (Ierace) Andreotta. Joe had a wonderful career in sales, spanning several industries. He had played basketball for Fenwick High School and attended St. Joseph College on an athletic scholarship. He was a member of St. Gertrude The Great Church for over 25 years, where he served as an usher. In addition to being active with his church, he was active in the community as well and he had a passion for bowling. Joe was a loving father and grandfather who always put his family first. He was very proud of his children and all of their accomplishments and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Nathalie (Gonzalez) Andreotta; sons, Joseph (Anita) Andreotta, Anthony (Sarah) Andreotta and Marcos (Julie) Andreotta; daughters, Anita (David) Swinney, Francesca (David) Ewen and Felicia Andreotta (Jonathon Lacki); sisters, Rosemary (George) Crow and Victoria Summers (Dave Lakes); fifteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Monday, October 11, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. A Requiem High Mass will be Tuesday at 11:30 am at St. Gertrude the Great Roman Catholic Church, 4900 Rialto Rd., West Chester. Burial will be at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church Cemetery in Trenton, Ohio. Please sign the guestbook at



