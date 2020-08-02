ANDERSON, Vivian

ANDERSON (Donivan), Vivian Lee Age 75, of W. College Corner, IN, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Savannah, GA. She was born on Feb. 11, 1945, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Viola Mae "Peggy" Tharp and Ivan Patrick Donivan. Vivian graduated in 1963, from Talawanda High School and was a retired RN of nearly 30 years. Vivian is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Anderson and her son, Michael Anderson; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She loved to crochet, read, cook, collect recipes and gardening. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date for family and friends. She was loved and will be truly missed.

