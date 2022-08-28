ANDERSON, Priscilla May



Of West Chester, passed away at U.C Hospital West Chester August 20, 2022. She was born in McLeansboro, Il. on July 6, 1928.



Priscilla retired after many years of being a successful real estate/broker and owner of an antique shop in West Chester. She was known for her love of the Reds, Bengals and Days of Our Lives. Mostly, she was a private person who lived a life full of love and laughter, with her family. Every day she lived her life with absolute positivity and "Today is going to be a good day" view which was felt in her beautiful smile and open heart to anyone who knew her. She had a way of making you feel like you were the most special person to her, and her family feels blessed to have so many beautiful memories.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Necia Deitz; brothers, Bob Dietz, Chick Dietz, and husband "Andy" Anderson. Survivors include her children, Clayton Anderson and Marcia Young; brother, Dick Dietz; 6 grandchildren; 2 nieces; 2 nephews and many great-grandchildren.



Per her wishes there will not be a service. To share a special memory or to leave a message to her family please email



neciade@yahoo.com