X

ANDERSON, Marjorie

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ANDERSON, Marjorie L.

Age 80, passed away May 8, at Friendship Village. She was born April 29, 1941, in McKee, Kentucky, to Chester and

Mollie Welch. She was a graduate of Northridge High School class of 1960. She retired after 25 years at WPAFB. She was preceded in death by her

parents; brothers Raymond,

Raleigh, and Randolph; sister Brenda Alexander; stepson

Olden (Chip) Anderson, Jr. She is survived by son Timothy Krug (Donna); grandson Timothy Krug, Jr., (Monica); brother James Russell; and stepdaughter Beth Boyer as well as other in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date TBD.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.