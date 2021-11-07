journal-news logo
X

ANDERSON, Larry

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ANDERSON, Sr., Larry L.

Age 73, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2021. He was born in Bainbridge, Ohio, on

July 6, 1948, the son of Floyd and Evelyn (Lowman)

Anderson. Larry worked in tree care his entire life, owning his own tree care business, L A Trees. He was known as an

artist of living trees, beautifying the great outdoors. Larry taught many people about business and helped them start their own companies. His wealth of knowledge of the tree care business has influenced many others. Larry was an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting and fishing. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Brenda (Bowers) Anderson; children, Larry Anderson Jr. (Beverly Cox), Michelle (Arley) Ackley, Maxine Booth, Richard Anderson, Kathleen Anderson, Loraine Anderson, Lonnie (Jessie)

Anderson, Clayton (Deanna) Anderson, Michelle (Michael)

Patrick, Billi Jo (Charlie) Em and Shane (Becky) Carr; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren with more on the way; sisters, Niokia Price and Vickie Laughlin, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Regina Anderson and his brother, Gary Anderson. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE

FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Brother Elzie Moore officiating. He will be laid to rest in Ferncliff

Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
COLBERG, Paul
2
CEPLUCH, Henry
3
HEBBLE, Gary
4
PAYNE, Mary
5
MOOREHEAD, Ritchie
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top