ANDERSON, Iris Romona



Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2021, in Melbourne, FL.



Iris grew up in rural Michigan where she met her late husband. She was salutatorian of her high school class, and went on to receive her Bachelor degree in education from University of Dayton and pursued graduate studies in education at Wright State University. Iris was a home economics teacher and cheerleading advisor for Tri-County North Schools. She was also a talented seamstress and created many beautiful costumes for Dayton Christian High School musicals as well as other stage productions in Ohio and Florida. Iris loved to travel and would frequently take road trips with



family and friends. She was the "Queen of Plan B" and could roll whatever obstacles came up into a new direction quickly and beautifully. She had a generous and compassionate spirit, and loved to help and serve others when she saw a need. She was filled with joy, and as someone recalled of her after her passing, "she had a contagious laugh". Iris was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church, and had formerly attended Fellowship Alliance Church, and Aldersgate United Methodist Church, all of Huber Heights.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; sister, Donna Marie Brauer; brothers, Leo, Ward and Otis Kortz. Iris is survived by her son, Robert W. Anderson of Huber Heights; daughter and son-in-law, Sonia and Timothy Clarkston of Satellite Beach, FL; brother, Larry Kortz of MI; grandchildren, Robert, Brianna, Marisa, Caleb, Emmalynne, Anastasia, Joshua and Benjamin (Seth); other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 11:00 AM, Friday, June 4, at the Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Julia Williamson officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on



Friday from 10:00 AM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church of Huber Heights, OH, or the Creation Evidence Museum in Glen Rose, TX, in Iris' memory.

