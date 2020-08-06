Breaking News

ANDERSON, Embry Eugene Born December 6, 1958, in Middletown, Ohio, to Vivian "Vick" and Jean C. Allen Anderson. Passed away July 28, 2020, age 61. He leaves to cherish his memory his two sons, Ditanyin Jharavez Trammell, Embry Juan Trammell; and one daughter, Tiya Javea Trammell; two brothers, Carl S. Anderson, and Victor E. Anderson; three sisters, Audrene E. Anderson, Pamela AndersonCulbreath, and Eva D. Anderson; two aunts, Ruth Flowers and Judith Thomas; many cousins and special friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, from 12-2 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 3520 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by a 2:15 pm graveside service at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

