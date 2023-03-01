ANDERSON, David E.



91, of Eaton, went to be with the Lord, Friday, February 24, 2023. He was born March 1, 1931, in Troy, to the late Robert G. and Nora Belle (Cottrell) Anderson. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Anderson; son, James D. Anderson; stepdaughter, Jodie Rowland; and daughter-in-law, Diane Anderson. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Gary and Marney Rowland of Remsen, NY, Tim and Gail Rowland of Eaton, Debbie and Jon Brubaker of Gratis, Scott Anderson of Eaton, Douglas and Melba Anderson of Strasburg, Michael Anderson of North Star, and Daniel and Barbara of Ansonia; numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Teresa Anderson of Piqua, Larry Anderson, and Don Anderson; and significant other, Kim Stubbs. David was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean Conflict from April of 1949 to October of 1953. He had been a member of the VFW, DAV, and American Legion. David enjoyed fishing and traveling around the country, especially to Myrtle Beach and Florida, with Pat. A visitation will be held Friday, March 3 from 2-3PM at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 3PM, with Pastor Shawn Wilges officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors. www.RLCFC.com.

