ANDERSON, Betty
Age 94, of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. 2nd Street, Dayton, Ohio, officiated by Celebrant
Father Angelo Anthony. Wearing masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton.
