Anderkin, Billy R.



Anderkin, Billy R., age 87, of Moraine, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 15, 2023, with his beloved wife, Emma and family by his side. He was born April 4, 1936 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Will and Dora Anderkin. Billy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Emma; his 2 sons, Gary (Kathy) Anderkin and Bob Anderkin; 7 grandchildren, Nathan (Heather) Anderkin, Tabitha (Sky) Borgerding, Tasha Anderkin, Tiah (Logan) Dean, Naaman Anderkin, Matthew (Dana) Anderkin, and Ashley (Ben) Ballman; along with 24 spoiled great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Maxine Shelton, Nell (Virgil) Roark, Betty (Graddie) Hubbs, and many nieces, nephews and loved ones. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his infant daughter Pamela, and 3 brothers and 6 sisters. He was retired from the City of Moraine as Street Superintendent after many years of service. Billy loved the Lord and ministered his entire life as well as Pastored at Riverview Baptist Church in Miamisburg and Unity Baptist Church in West Carrollton. He always enjoyed sharing the Gospel and preaching. He was a member of Miami Shores Baptist Church where Doug Surber is his Pastor and friend. Billy loved and was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He always had a hug to give and a joke to tell. Billy delighted in sharing stories about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and made sure his family, especially his beloved Emma were well taken care of. He loved people and never met a stranger. Billy had the gift for making those around him feel special and loved. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:30 pm at Miami Shores Baptist Church, 4000 Vance Rd. Moraine, OH 45439, with Billy's grandson-in-law, Sky Borgerding officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Billy's family.



"YEAH BUDDY"

