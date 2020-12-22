AMYX, Terry L.



Age 65 of Xenia, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born November 6, 1955, in Dayton, the son of the late Cortis and Jewell (Perry) Amyx. Terry retired from General Motors after over 25 years of



service. He enjoyed working on motors and using heavy equipment around his farm. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; brother, Danny (Karen) Amyx; sister, Brenda (Ron) Lewis; nephew, Nathan (Donna) Lewis; three nieces, Erin (Turk) Baldwin, April (Derek) Pollock, Erika (Jaime) DeBorde; as well as extended family; and numerous friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 12 noon, at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-



Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of Dayton.



