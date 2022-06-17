AMBURGEY, Frank



94, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Walnut Creek Nursing Home. He was born July 7, 1927, in Campton, Kentucky, the son of Claudis and Eda (Taulbee) Amburgy. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Lynch Amburgey. He is survived by his children, Larry (Sharon) Amburgey, Michael (Peg) Amburgey, Ricky (Janice) Amburgey, Brenda (Allen) Mears, Carolyn Thompson, and Cathy (James) Wiley; 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren (plus one on the way), and 7 great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A gathering of



family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 12 PM on



Monday, June 20, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE



Funeral Home, Miamisburg, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM with Pastor Donald Curtis officiating. Burial will take place at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be



expressed at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

