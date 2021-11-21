journal-news logo
AMBURGEY, Elmer

AMBURGEY, Elmer "Lin"

62, of Dayton, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. He was born to

Elmer and Carolyn Amburgey on Jan. 11, 1959, in Dayton, OH. Lin graduated from Wilbur Wright High School and served our country in the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by his parents;

sister, Kimberly Carver; brothers, Rick, Larry and Randy.

Survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Gary Turner, Penny and Daniel Bateman; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends at the Dayton VA; and close friend, Byron Liford. A graveside service with military honors is pending at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors or the American

Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To leave a special

message for the family, please visit


www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com


