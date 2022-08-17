ALVIS, Evelyn

journal-news logo
Evelyn Madge Alvis (nee Whitt) of Hamilton, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, exactly two months before her 92nd birthday. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 pm. Full obituary can be read at


Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

