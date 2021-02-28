ALTMAN, Orville Wayne



Age 90 of Beavercreek, passed away at his residence on Wednesday February 24, 2021. He was born on September 6, 1930, in New Castle, PA, to Carl and Virginia (Houston) Altman. On August 3, 1955, he married Maryann McCune. Wayne served in the U S Air Force. He also worked in Civil Engineering at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Maryann, his sons, David Altman and Chuck and his wife, Jeanne Altman, his grandchildren, C.J. Altman and Shelby and her husband, Kyle Amen, great-grandchildren, Novah, Phoebe and Dean, his brother, Gerald Altman and his sister, Roberta Crumb. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 11am to 1pm at the Tobias Funeral Home on Dayton



Xenia Road in Beavercreek. Funeral Service will follow at 1pm. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, Xenia. Donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

