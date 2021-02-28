ALSIP, David C.



Age 67, of Germantown, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born in Cincinnati, on March 6, 1953, to parents, Charley and Faye (Bunch) Alsip. David loved to fish, hunt and spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Alsip is survived by his daughters, Julie (Michael Corbin) Crum and Angela Alsip; sons, Jeremy Alsip and Michael Alsip; mother, Faye Bailey; brothers, Charlie Alsip and Clayton Alsip; sisters, Darlene Bishop and Sue Harper; grandchildren, Austin, Harrison, Willow and Wesley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charley Alsip; brother, Floyd Alsip; and step-father, Wayne Bailey. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Please sign the guestbook at



