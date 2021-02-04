ALSIP, Blaine

ALSIP, L. Blaine "OZ"



Age 89, of West Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Spring Hills, where he had resided since October 2020. He was born October 5, 1931, in Corbin, Kentucky, and had lived in Ohio for 62 years. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as a furnace tender in annealing at ARMCO Steel for 37 years, retiring in 1993. Blaine was a member of the American Legion Post 218, VFW Post 3809, Eagles Aerie 528, Moose Lodge 501 and Orioles Nest 193. Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Sarah (Sharp) Alsip; his wife, Ella in 2008; six brothers, Shirley, Ancil, Demps, Alan, T.J. and James; and three sisters, Meldia, Pauline and Ina. He is survived by one son, Philip Alsip and wife Jill; two grandchildren, Sarah Jacobs and Joshua Alsip; two great-grandsons, Isaiah Alsip and Ashton Patrick; one sister, Mary Randall and husband



Clarence; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Graveside services will be Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Elk Creek Cemetery with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the Franklin V.F.W. Honor Guard. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

