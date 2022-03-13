ALPERT, Janice L.



Age 56 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday March 8, 2022. Janice was a lifetime member of Temple Israel and actively participated in activities through Greene, Inc. and Toward Independence. She volunteered with 4 Paws for Ability, The Xenia Food Bank, and other organizations through Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley. She enjoyed participating in The Voices of Greene County. She was preceded in death by her father



Murray Alpert and her mother Sarah Alpert. Survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Maryann and Paul Prichard, nephews Joseph Murray (Alicia) Prichard, Jacob Edward (Jaymee) Prichard, Jarred John (Abigail) Prichard, Jordan Eugene



Leonard Prichard, nieces Rose Marie (Larry) Kimbell, Jenna Sue (Chris) Moran, 5 great-nephews, 4 great-nieces, cousins, and many friends. Her contagious smile is remembered by all that met her. Funeral service will be held Monday 3:00pm graveside at Riverview Cemetery 1809 W. Schantz Ave. Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz o?ciating. Memorial contributions may be made to 4 Paws for Ability, Toward Independence, or the charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

