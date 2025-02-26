Allison, Jay Lynn



Allison, Jay Lynn, 82, of Springfield, passed away Monday, February 24, 2025 in his home. Jay was born August 14, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Jack and Betty (McConnehea) Allison. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Ohio Bell/Avaya after more than 40 years. Survivors include three children, Scott (Deanna, fiancé) Allison, Kimberly (Jeff) Cooling and Christopher (Tarany) Allison; six grandchildren, Bradley Jackson, Joshua (AraBelle) Cooling, Joseph Allison, Caitlyn (Alex) Karrip, Angeline Allison and Emily Allison; five siblings, Roger, Jack, Jon, Karen and Mark; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peg" Allison in 2009. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



