ALLER, Brian

Age 47, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away from COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. Born September 5, 1974, at Altus AFB, Oklahoma. After he finished college he went on to The Ohio State Patrol Academy, where he worked for 25 years. At the time of his passing he was the Commander at the Springfield Post. He attended Victory Church in Tipp City. In his free time he loved to spend time with family and friends and watching his beloved Buckeyes and Steelers. He is survived by his parents, Fred and Janet Aller, his wife Kristin Aller, and his three children Sydney, Caleb, and Hannah, father and mother in law Rex and Christina Clary, Sister and Brother in law Brian and Shelly Shanks and numerous cousins. Services to be held at later date. Arrangements entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, Tipp City, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorsproject.org.

