X

ALLEN-SEDELL, Gabbriella

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ALLEN-SEDELL, Gabbriella Aaron

11, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday evening, April 17, 2021. She was born in Springfield on March 11, 2010, the daughter of Christen and Robert Sedell. In 2016, Gabby was adopted by Jason and Angela (Trimble)

Allen. Gabby's adoption merged two families and she was loved by everyone. She taught everyone what unconditional love and happiness was. She is survived by her parents, Christen and Shaun Hildenbrand and Jason and Angela Allen; siblings, Jalesha Jackson, Lana, Sarah, Alyssa and Jason Allen, and Cierra

Johnson; grandparents, Angela and Rodger See, Tony and Terrie Allen, Tony Trimble and Lisa Vermillion, Randy Graham, Patricia Clay, and Ramona Ball; great-grandparents, Joan Clay and Harry Greene; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, including a dear cousin and best friend, Alli Graham. She was

preceded in death by her father, Robert Sedell and other great-grandparents. A service in celebration of Gabby's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE

FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Livestreaming of the service will be on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 3:00 p.m. You may express condolences to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.