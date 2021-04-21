ALLEN-SEDELL, Gabbriella Aaron



11, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday evening, April 17, 2021. She was born in Springfield on March 11, 2010, the daughter of Christen and Robert Sedell. In 2016, Gabby was adopted by Jason and Angela (Trimble)



Allen. Gabby's adoption merged two families and she was loved by everyone. She taught everyone what unconditional love and happiness was. She is survived by her parents, Christen and Shaun Hildenbrand and Jason and Angela Allen; siblings, Jalesha Jackson, Lana, Sarah, Alyssa and Jason Allen, and Cierra



Johnson; grandparents, Angela and Rodger See, Tony and Terrie Allen, Tony Trimble and Lisa Vermillion, Randy Graham, Patricia Clay, and Ramona Ball; great-grandparents, Joan Clay and Harry Greene; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, including a dear cousin and best friend, Alli Graham. She was



preceded in death by her father, Robert Sedell and other great-grandparents. A service in celebration of Gabby's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Livestreaming of the service will be on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 3:00 p.m. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



