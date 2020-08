ALLEN, Rion Lamar Age 29, a native of Dayton, passed away August 17, 2020. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm Wednesday, August 26, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Donations can be made to his daughter's education fund by following link: https://gf.me/u/yshruy