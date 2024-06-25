Allen, Marilyn

Allen, Marilyn R. Freeze, 85, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2024 in her home. She was born in Springfield on April 2, 1939 the daughter of Robert and Edith (Walsh) Zink. She worked for Olan Mills. Survivors include her three sisters, Shirley Potts, Barbara Flora and Donna Powell and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Robert Zink, Larry Zink and Janet Hohn and her husband, Estel Allen. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

