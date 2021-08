ALLEN, Mamie L.



Mamie L. Allen, 91, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away



August 13, 2021. A walk-through visitation is Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 4-5 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. A private funeral service will follow for family and



invited friends. Burial will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dayton Children's Hospital. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



