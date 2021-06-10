ALLEN, Larry Scott



Larry Scott Allen, 63, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Brookville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord. Born in



Dayton, Ohio, to Floyd and Sharon Kay (Smyer) Allen, a generous man with a servant's heart, he will be remembered for his steadfast work in



various community outreach programs. 10 years sober, he was a trusted sponsor for countless AA initiates.



He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Scott Allen, parents, sister, Kelli Jo Allen, maternal grandparents, Charles Ross and Ruth Naomi Smyer, sisters, Brenda Sue Smith and Wendy Ann Allen. He is survived by his sister Linda DeCarlo, brother Troy (Heather) Smith, son Chris (Rayanne) Allen, daughters Eve (Gary) Hartman and Ruth Ann (Chris) Olendorf; grandchildren Celestia Allen, Jade Allen, Rebecca Olendorf, Christopher Allen, Catrina King, Carissa Allen, Carina Allen, Hunter Hartman, and River Hartman, and great-grandchildren Korbyn, Coda, Kayson, and Oliver, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be held on Saturday, June 12th at 11am at the Beechwood Church of God, 12800 OH-122, Somerville, OH 45064 with lunch following, and Sunday, June 13th at 2pm at Southside Club, 3040 Valleywood Dr., Kettering, OH 45429, food and refreshments following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made, in his honor, to the Southside Club in Kettering, Ohio, or Traditions Motorcycle Club of



Middletown, Ohio.

