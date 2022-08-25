ALLEN, Jimmy Hiram



86, entered eternal rest on August 22, 2022, after a brief illness. Son of the late Richard and Ossie Mae Adams Allen, Jimmy was born in Monroe, Georgia on September 9, 1935. He was the second of seven children and the oldest son, a distinction he revered. The Allen family moved to Dayton when Jimmy was a toddler.



Jimmy Allen is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Dixie Jean Woods Allen, his parents, grandson, Anthony Allen, and sister Betty Hudson. Jimmy was a long-time businessman, owner of Allen Painting & Decorating, which he truly enjoyed. Prior to establishing his business Jimmy worked for the U.S. Post Office, GMAC (General Motors Acceptance Corporation) and Master Electric. In 1953, Jimmy graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dayton where he and Dixie had fun times, especially with the Coeds of '53. He was a member of The Tabernacle Baptist Church and prior to that, was a long-time member of Zion Baptist Church. At Zion he served as a Trustee, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday school. Jimmy had an active community life as a member of The Selectmen, G-Men and Kiwanis Club. He was also a mentor to many young men and was always available to share fatherly advice. He loved people and would literally give you the shirt off his back. Jimmy liked sports and his favorites were, The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals football teams as well as The Dayton Dragons and Cincinnati Reds baseball. Jimmy was outgoing and cherished many friends, most who preceded him in death but were never forgotten. They were, The Honorable Judge Arthur O. Fisher, Bob Ross, Harold Vann, Leon Cook, Roland Morton, John Rutledge, Charles Hall and John Smith. He leaves behind his dear friend Dick Worthy, Churchill "Wes" Hale, and Raymond Martin. Jimmy also touched the lives of so many others.



Jimmy Hiram Allen is survived by two sons, James "Lennie" Allen and Anthony "Tony" Allen, and his dedicated adopted daughter, Alma Ivey Clarke (Lawrence "Larry") who managed his care over the last few years. Jimmy is also survived by five siblings, Harold Allen, Edward (Helen) Allen, Reverend Robert Allen, Ronald Allen, and his sister Darline Long. Always making him smile and dear to his heart were his grandchildren who will miss him dearly, Sean (Tia) Allen, Brittany (Thomas) Fennell, Evan Allen, Jasmine Allen, and Kaylee Allen. His great-grandchildren, whom he adored, are Carson Clay, Alexis Fennell, and Mya Allen. He is also survived by the Brooks Triplets, Agnes, Anita, and Angela (Josh) as well as goddaughter, Natilee McGruder, and her mother Sandra McGruder. Cherishing memories of Jimmy are The Honorable Rhine McLin, special cousin Debbie Allen and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, many other relatives and friends. He loved them all. Visitation 10 AM, service to follow 11 AM, Monday, August 29, 2022, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dayton Foundation ##8863-Jimmy H. and Dixie J. Allen Memorial Fund. HHRoberts.com.

