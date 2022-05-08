ALLEN, Jesse E.



Age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away May 3, 2022. He was born February 28, 1935, in Livingston, KY, to the late Isaac and Lillie Allen. In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his first wife, Freeda Allen; son, Doyle Allen; grandson, James Michael Allen; brother, Johnny Allen; and sister, Novella Spencer. Jesse is survived by his children: Unavee Allen (Darla) and Jesse Allen (Terrie); wife, Rose Allen; grandchildren: Isaac Henson, Tom Allen and Aaron Allen; great-grandchildren: Kylie, Kaylie, Kenzie, Kyle, Alexia, Natalie, Makenzie, Gabriella, Lauren, Alexandria and Jenna; brother, Arlie Allen; sisters-in-law: Jean Henson and Lola Shelton; many other



family members and friends. Jesse was a baker at Bluebird Bakery for 40 years. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday. Burial to follow at Willow View Cemetery. To share a memory of Jesse or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

